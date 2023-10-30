Habitat for Humanity sees spike in applications

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is seeing a spike in applications as many families struggle to find affordable housing.

The CEO tells us she’s hearing more and more about interest in new ways to become a homeowner, and last spring a couple hundred people reached out to ask about the Habitat program. Seven families were approved at once, the highest number in a while.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association is reporting a spiral effect as high mortgage prices cause a lower supply of homes on the market. The median price of a home in our state last month was nearly $300,000. Realtors say that’s 9% more than in September of last year.

“It’s very discouraging for a lot of families who are trying to grow and do better for themselves and their children. They just don’t have a lot of options anymore, and so we’re trying to be part of the solution by building more homes,” CEO Jessica Diederich said.

Habitat offers 0% interest mortgage rates for people falling within the income guidelines and willing to complete hundreds of volunteer hours.

A 2020 housing study showed the Green Bay area needs roughly 3,000 and 7,000 new housing units by 2040 to meet demand. The same study said a big portion of those units need to cost less than $1,030 per month.

The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says the organization is taking steps to help, like making its application period year-round instead of twice a year.

“You get the great benefits of all these kids growing up together, and you’re creating community, and there’s a sense of pride with the homeownership of the Habitat families,” Diederich said.

Diederich says people should check out the Habitat for Humanity website, because more people qualify than they realize.

Habitat is also working on new programs to help, not just traditional home builds but also ways to boost existing homeownership.

