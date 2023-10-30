Green Bay officer accused of hitting man with squad car reaches plea deal

Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year veteran of the department, is facing allegations of misconduct.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer accused of hitting a suspect with his squad car avoided a trial and entered a plea deal Monday afternoon.

Officer Matthew Knutson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A judge ordered him to pay a $500 fine and an additional $1,083 in fees. Knutson won’t have any probation.

Knutson, a 13-year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, faced more than 4 years in prison if convicted of misconduct in public office and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found inaccuracies between Knutson’s report and his bodycam and dashcam videos, which showed Knutson driving off a paved driveway onto the lawn outside an apartment complex and knocking down a man who’d run away from a traffic stop.

Monday was a pre-trial conference, but as we reported two weeks ago, Knutson’s lawyers said an offer was on the table.

