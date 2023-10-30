Congressman Gallagher discusses speaker votes on Capitol Hill

The Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party hosted a roundtable Monday with area companies.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher returned to his district on Monday.

The chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party hosted a roundtable Monday with area companies. The focus was on securing intellectual property against threats from the CCP.

This was also our first chance to speak with the congressman about the 3-weeks-long search for a new Speaker of the House, which finally ended last week when Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was elected speaker.

Gallagher kept a low profile during the congressional chaos, but some wanted him to have a much higher profile something Chris Roth asked him about earlier Monday. See the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart store at night
Man wanted for disturbance arrested outside Green Bay East Walmart
The victim died at the hospital.
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Signs oppose a sand and gravel mining project on the Iola Car Show grounds
Iola sand pit decision appeal to be heard by Waupaca County panel
Grand Chute town hall
Complaint filed against Grand Chute supervisor
Grand Chute town hall
Complaint filed against Grand Chute supervisor
St. John's Homeless Shelter in downtown Green Bay
St. John’s closes women’s homeless shelter due to staffing shortage
St. John's homeless shelter announced that they do not have the staff to open the women's...
St. John’s closes women’s homeless shelter due to staffing shortage