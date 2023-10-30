Congressman Gallagher discusses speaker votes on Capitol Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher returned to his district on Monday.

The chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party hosted a roundtable Monday with area companies. The focus was on securing intellectual property against threats from the CCP.

This was also our first chance to speak with the congressman about the 3-weeks-long search for a new Speaker of the House, which finally ended last week when Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was elected speaker.

Gallagher kept a low profile during the congressional chaos, but some wanted him to have a much higher profile something Chris Roth asked him about earlier Monday. See the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.