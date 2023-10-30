Complaint filed against Grand Chute supervisor

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A complaint has been filed against Grand Chute Town Supervisor Beth English with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. It’s alleging she violated a closed session by providing information to former Town Administrator Jim March during a vote to terminate his contract May 2.

On Monday, March’s attorney denied the allegation.

The complaint was filed by former Town Supervisor Walt Nocito, who lost his seat on the town board to Beth English and now Nocito claims English acted in a way to avoid being named in a federal lawsuit in her vote to terminate the former town administrator.

With three of the four Grand Chute town supervisors, who voted to fire former administrator Jim March, named in a wrongful termination lawsuit, questions are now being raised about why the fourth, Supervisor Beth English, wasn’t.

We spoke to March’s attorney by phone, asking him to respond.

“The reason is, that she was not involved in retaliating against anybody, regardless of how she voted. She was not involved in retaliating against anybody as a result of their participation in the DOJ’s investigation. She wasn’t even, well she wasn’t a supervisor until after the investigation had essentially been concluded,” said Michael R. Fox, attorney for former administrator Jim March.

According to the complaint filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, Supervisor English used information allegedly discussed during a closed session of the town board to strike a deal with former administrator March to avoid being named in the federal lawsuit. English voted in favor of firing March, but then requested to have March re-hired, with another vote one month later.

“I’ve reviewed the complaint, and so far as it purports to suggest some sort of deal was made is complete rubbish and it’s ironic that it’s made by an individual who spent the better part of a year complaining about the Department of Justice investigation and whether it had any basis. This is simply a baseless complaint,” said Fox.

Court documents filed by March’s attorney claim English was “pressured” to vote to terminate March during a closed session meeting by three other town supervisors. English also spoke during a May 16 meeting saying she based her decision off of incomplete information, but after telling Action 2 News, the night of the vote, her decision was “well considered.”

We reached out to English on Monday for comment but haven’t heard back. A spokesperson for the state ethics commission says the complaint is pending and couldn’t provide a timeframe for when it could be resolved.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.