COLD SUN TODAY... FIRST ROUND OF SNOW INTO TOMORROW

A few stray flakes are possible this morning along the Upper Michigan border. But for the most part, it’s going to be a mostly sunny Monday. Even with those brighter skies, it’s going to be a wind-chilly day. Our high temperatures will only be in the upper-half of the 30s. That’s about 10-15 degrees colder than normal for late October. However, with a blustery west wind, it will feel even colder than that, with wind chills staying in the 20s this afternoon.

Then, our next weathermaker tracks into Wisconsin... It’s an “Alberta Clipper”, which will bring many of us our first round of accumulating snow of the season. A slushy inch is possible SOUTHWEST of Green Bay through tomorrow morning. While most of the snow will stick to grassy surfaces, there’s a CHANCE that a few slick spots may develop on untreated streets. Out of an abundance of caution, we’re making tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day.

A few stray flakes may linger tomorrow evening, but otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy for Halloween trick-or-treating. As we first alerted you a week ago, the kids need coats with their costumes. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

There’s a modest warming trend as we go into early November. By next weekend, highs will be closer to 50 degrees. Along with the more seasonable temperatures, We’ll have chances of light rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday... So yes, it might be wet at the upcoming Packers-Rams game. Don’t forget, that Daylight Saving Time also comes to an end this weekend. The clocks will need to “fall back” an hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/N 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Wind-chilly (feels like the 20s). Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late snow showers, mainly WEST. LOW: 24, then slowly rising

HALLOWEEN: Snow showers, mainly SOUTHWEST. A slushy inch or so is possible. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 40 TRICK-OR-TREAT: Mid 30s LOW 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. More light rain. HIGH: 47

