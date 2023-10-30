On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings, drop fourth straight

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers search for answers continues after their fourth straight loss, this time at the hands of division rival Minnesota. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break down a performance even Matt LaFleur said was “hard to watch.”

Topics for On the Clock this week include:

  • Are the Packers making progress or getting progressively worse?
  • Continued penalty problems
  • What should Green Bay do at this week’s trade deadline?
  • Jaire Alexander’s day and the defense’s struggles against bunch formations
  • When will the Packers get their next win?

