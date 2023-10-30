BRISK & SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON, TUESDAY MORNING SNOW

The sunshine today is a little misleading. It looks great outside but the cold air and brisk breezes are a big shock when heading outside. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Tuesday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the first accumulating snow event since May 1st. The highest odds of 1-2+” of snow accumulation look to be southwest of Green Bay during the morning hours. Some slick spots are possible on area roadways during the morning commute so be extra careful.

Snow Potential Tuesday (WBAY)

The odds of snow showers will decrease heading into the afternoon but some activity may linger. It will be cold and blustery for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. The little ghosts and goblins will definitely need a coat under their costumes this year.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast (WBAY)

We’ll have quiet weather for the middle of the week. Temperatures will moderate back into the 40s by the end of the week with a shot at 50° on Saturday. More light rain is possible late Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And yes, there COULD be some rain around for the Packers & Rams game at Lambeau but time will tell.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. The clocks will need to “fall back” an hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

Time Change Sunday (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 G25 MPH

TUESDAY: S/N 10-20+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Brisk & chilly. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late snow showers, mainly WEST. LOW: Mid 20s, rising late

HALLOWEEN: Snow showers, mainly SOUTHWEST. A slushy inch or so is possible. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 40 TRICK-OR-TREAT: Mid 30s LOW 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop late. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. More light rain possible. HIGH: 47

