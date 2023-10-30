Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim died at the hospital.
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County
Walmart store at night
Sheriff’s office reported “active situation” at Green Bay East Walmart
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
Generic recall graphic
Zero-turn mowers recalled for crash, laceration danger

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin
Signs oppose a sand and gravel mining project on the Iola Car Show grounds
Iola sand pit decision appeal to be heard by Waupaca County panel
Iola Car Show grounds
Waupaca County panel to hear appeal of Iola sand pit decision
Walmart Green Bay East at night
Police situation at Green Bay-area Walmart