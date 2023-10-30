3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bad fish

You often hear about invasive species moving in and threatening the ecosystem. But what happens when a native species is the bad guy?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Zebra mussels. Jumping worms. Crayfish.

It’s a problem in the northwestern U.S. and Canada, where the salmon population is declining because of the native Northern Pikeminnow.

Brad Spakowitz tells you about the solution and how it’s making some anglers rich.

