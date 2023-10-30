26 eye drop products pose risk of eye infection, FDA says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning if you use eye drops: The FDA says 26 over-the-counter products pose a risk of infection that could lead to vision loss or blindness.

Stop using these products immediately. If you have signs of an infection after using these products, the FDA tells you to see a doctor.

The products were sold under the brands CVS, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, Velocity Pharma, and two Cardinal Health brands -- Leader and Rugby.

They were marketed as lubricant eye drops, lubricant eye gel, dry eye relief, and eye irritation relief. See the complete list on the FDA’s website.

The FDA says earlier this month it told the manufacturer it found bacteria in what was supposed to be a sterile facility.

The FDA says CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing products from their stores and websites, but Leader, Rugby and Velocity might still be available for purchase in stores or online.

You can return these products to the store where you bought them or dispose of them at a drug take-back location. You can find a location near you using the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

