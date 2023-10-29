WIAA playoff volleyball, soccer, cross country action from Saturday

Xavier girls volleyball wins WIAA section final and is headed back to state to defend their...
Xavier girls volleyball wins WIAA section final and is headed back to state to defend their title.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINALS

Xavier 3-0 over Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Appleton North 3-0 over Bay Port

Sussex Hamilton 3-2 over Manitowoc Lincoln

Rice Lake 3-1 over Waupaca

St. Mary Catholic 3-1 over Marshall

Howards Grove 3-1 over Kae Country Lutheran

Newman Catholic 3-1 over Valley Christian (Oshkosh)

BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL FINALS

West De Pere 1-0 over West Bend West

De Pere 1-1 (4-2 in penalties) over Hudson

Plymouth 1-0 over Notre Dame

St. Mary Catholic 3-1 over Xavier

Sheboygan Christian Lutheran 1-0 over Ootsburg

STATE CROSS COUNTRY

D3- Iola Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater took 1st place

D3- Kohler boys took 1st place

D3- Wineconne boys took 3rd place

D2- Xavier girls took 1st place

D2- Notre Dame girls took 2nd place

D1- Neenah girls took 2nd place

D1- Kaukauna girls took 3rd place

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game
Generic recall graphic
Zero-turn mowers recalled for crash, laceration danger
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
HSHS, Prevea begin notifying patients affected by cyberattack

Latest News

Kaukauna outlasted West De Pere’s late push in a rematch of last year’s division two...
WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Kaukauna outlasted West De Pere’s late push in a rematch of last year’s division two...
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2- Part 1
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim...
Packers searching for answers regarding their offense’s frequent first-half struggles