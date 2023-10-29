WIAA playoff volleyball, soccer, cross country action from Saturday
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINALS
Xavier 3-0 over Kettle Moraine Lutheran
Appleton North 3-0 over Bay Port
Sussex Hamilton 3-2 over Manitowoc Lincoln
Rice Lake 3-1 over Waupaca
St. Mary Catholic 3-1 over Marshall
Howards Grove 3-1 over Kae Country Lutheran
Newman Catholic 3-1 over Valley Christian (Oshkosh)
BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL FINALS
West De Pere 1-0 over West Bend West
De Pere 1-1 (4-2 in penalties) over Hudson
Plymouth 1-0 over Notre Dame
St. Mary Catholic 3-1 over Xavier
Sheboygan Christian Lutheran 1-0 over Ootsburg
STATE CROSS COUNTRY
D3- Iola Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater took 1st place
D3- Kohler boys took 1st place
D3- Wineconne boys took 3rd place
D2- Xavier girls took 1st place
D2- Notre Dame girls took 2nd place
D1- Neenah girls took 2nd place
D1- Kaukauna girls took 3rd place
