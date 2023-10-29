One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WBAY) -One person is dead after a crash in the Waupaca County around midnight last night

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded late Saturday night to County Highway W and Brehmer Road in Caledonia for reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian that was helping another driver.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene

Deputies say the vehicle that hit the person left the scene but it was found a short time later. The driver was taken into custody.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

