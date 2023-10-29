CLOUDY & COLD GAME DAY, SCATTERED SNOW CHANCE ON TUESDAY

It’s game day for the Green Bay Packers and it’s that time of year where you will need a jacket, mittens, and hats to stay warm as highs will barely reach the 40s. Cloudy skies are expected for the entire game and day with very low chance of showers. Wind chills will be in the 30s for the entire day with winds from the northwest between 5-10 mph.

High pressure will help clear out the cloud cover late tonight into Monday. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with even colder temperatures in the upper 30s for highs, maybe a few 40s. Winds will pick up speed from the northwest between 10-20 mph causing it to feel colder.

Our next weathermaker will be a fast moving Canada system that will bring chances of scattered snow showers Tuesday morning through the afternoon. The system will move directly over northeast Wisconsin bringing the snow directly towards us. Models are saying very minimal impact expected as the ground is too warm for the snow to accumulate. Most of the snow will melt away as soon as it hits the ground. Some locations could see a light dusting on their grass by Tuesday night. Temperatures still expected to be cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Overcast and cool, maybe a spotty shower. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Cloudy start, then partly cloudy. Wind chills in the teens. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and colder, wind chills in the teens and 20s. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered snow chance. Very little to no impact. HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, wind chills in teens and 20s. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, late chance of showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 48

