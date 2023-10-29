BRISK & BRIGHTER MONDAY, SNOW SHOWERS FOR HALLOWEEN

If somehow you’ve managed to keep your outdoor plants alive this long, I’m sorry to tell you that the growing season will end tonight. A hard freeze is expected with lows in the 20s area wide. Wind chills for the morning commute will be in the teens. Bundle up!

Lows Tonight (WBAY)

Monday should feature brighter skies, but temperatures won’t warm up too much with the added sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s will be about it... well below the average of 51°. Brisk breezes continue 10-20 mph.

A potent area of low pressure Monday night and Tuesday will be our next weather maker. This fast moving system will produce the first widespread chance of snow showers this season. The highest odds of 1-2″ of snow look to be west, southwest, and south of the Fox Cities. Location to the northeast, including Green Bay, have a lower chance of accumulating snow but it’s still possible. Accumulating snow is most likely going to occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, but there could be a few slick spots Tuesday morning on area roads.

Snow Potential for Halloween (WBAY)

The highest odds of snow on Halloween are during the morning through early afternoon. Conditions will improve by trick-or-treating time, but temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. The little ghost and goblins will need coats under their costumes this year.

Halloween Outlook (WBAY)

Less active and milder weather is on track for the end of the work week. Shower chances return late Friday and look to continue through next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/WNW 4-8 MPH

MONDAY: WNW/W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Hard freeze area wide. Wind chills in the teens. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Snow showers through midday. Brisk & cold for trick-or-treating. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Staying brisk. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Not as chilly. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of late day & evening showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Milder. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 46

