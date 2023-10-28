WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna outlasted West De Pere’s late push in a rematch of last year’s division two semifinals, and our Game of the Week. Adriana Torres breaks down the highlights from another busy night of playoff action in this week’s edition of Operation Football.

Check out scores from around the state:

Division 1

Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21

Franklin 45, Oak Creek 7

Hamilton 30, Arrowhead 28

Kimberly 35, Stevens Point 18

Marquette University 42, Bay Port 15

Muskego 37, Racine Case 10

Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0

Verona 28, Middleton 26

Division 2

Badger 35, Waukesha West 10

Cedarburg 17, Homestead 16

Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7

Kettle Moraine 31, Westosha Central 0

New Richmond 50, Menomonie 15

Slinger 52, Germantown 25

Sun Prairie 43, Monona Grove 12

Waunakee 42, La Crosse Central 0

Division 3

Grafton 22, Port Washington 21

Menasha 32, New Berlin West 6

Monroe 28, McFarland 20

Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 13

Notre Dame 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10

Onalaska 35, Medford Area 16

Rice Lake 50, Sparta 20

Stoughton 27, Waterford 16

Division 4

Baldwin-Woodville 46, Saint Croix Central 29

Catholic Memorial 56, Lake Mills 6

Lakeside Lutheran 28, Platteville 7

Lodi 49, West Salem 0

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0

Somerset 42, Mosinee 40

Two Rivers 35, Campbellsport 0

Xavier 14, Winneconne 3

Division 5

Aquinas 46, Watertown Luther Prep 22

Columbus 33, Prairie du Chien 7

Horicon 27, Lomira 26, OT

Lake Country Lutheran 16, Mayville 14

Northwestern 58, Stanley-Boyd 48

St. Croix Falls 22, Colby 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16, Amherst 14

Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6

Division 6

Auburndale 33, Coleman 22

Cameron 38, Cadott 16

Darlington 7, Mineral Point 0

Grantsburg 48, Ladysmith 14

Kewaunee 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Lancaster 30, Kenosha St Joseph 20

St Mary’s Springs 41, Howards Grove 6

Stratford 21, Mondovi 0

Division 7

Bangor 28, Alma-Pepin 13

Black Hawk 48, Johnson Creek 20

Boyceville 30, Spring Valley 0

Cashton 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 12

Edgar 20, Regis 0

Potosi 24, River Ridge 6

Randolph 43, Lourdes Academy 13

Reedsville 35, Cambria-Friesland 0

8-Player

Florence 27, Three Lakes 13

McDonell Central 42, Clayton 39

Oakfield 42, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 14

Thorp 24, Gilman 20

