WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna outlasted West De Pere’s late push in a rematch of last year’s division two semifinals, and our Game of the Week. Adriana Torres breaks down the highlights from another busy night of playoff action in this week’s edition of Operation Football.
Part One of Operation Football will play above with Part Two playing below.
Check out scores from around the state:
Division 1
Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21
Franklin 45, Oak Creek 7
Hamilton 30, Arrowhead 28
Kimberly 35, Stevens Point 18
Marquette University 42, Bay Port 15
Muskego 37, Racine Case 10
Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0
Verona 28, Middleton 26
Division 2
Badger 35, Waukesha West 10
Cedarburg 17, Homestead 16
Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7
Kettle Moraine 31, Westosha Central 0
New Richmond 50, Menomonie 15
Slinger 52, Germantown 25
Sun Prairie 43, Monona Grove 12
Waunakee 42, La Crosse Central 0
Division 3
Grafton 22, Port Washington 21
Menasha 32, New Berlin West 6
Monroe 28, McFarland 20
Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 13
Notre Dame 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10
Onalaska 35, Medford Area 16
Rice Lake 50, Sparta 20
Stoughton 27, Waterford 16
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville 46, Saint Croix Central 29
Catholic Memorial 56, Lake Mills 6
Lakeside Lutheran 28, Platteville 7
Lodi 49, West Salem 0
Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0
Somerset 42, Mosinee 40
Two Rivers 35, Campbellsport 0
Xavier 14, Winneconne 3
Division 5
Aquinas 46, Watertown Luther Prep 22
Columbus 33, Prairie du Chien 7
Horicon 27, Lomira 26, OT
Lake Country Lutheran 16, Mayville 14
Northwestern 58, Stanley-Boyd 48
St. Croix Falls 22, Colby 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16, Amherst 14
Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6
Division 6
Auburndale 33, Coleman 22
Cameron 38, Cadott 16
Darlington 7, Mineral Point 0
Grantsburg 48, Ladysmith 14
Kewaunee 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Lancaster 30, Kenosha St Joseph 20
St Mary’s Springs 41, Howards Grove 6
Stratford 21, Mondovi 0
Division 7
Bangor 28, Alma-Pepin 13
Black Hawk 48, Johnson Creek 20
Boyceville 30, Spring Valley 0
Cashton 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 12
Edgar 20, Regis 0
Potosi 24, River Ridge 6
Randolph 43, Lourdes Academy 13
Reedsville 35, Cambria-Friesland 0
8-Player
Florence 27, Three Lakes 13
McDonell Central 42, Clayton 39
Oakfield 42, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 14
Thorp 24, Gilman 20
