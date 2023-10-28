Sweet and sour facts about 31 Halloween treats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Retail Federation expects this to be a record year for Halloween sales, with $10.6 billion in sales for decorations, costumes, candy, pumpkins and parties. CandyStore.com says 96% of people who celebrate Halloween do it with candy, with each person spending an average $31.93 on treats to hand out each year.

In 2023, Halloween falls on a Tuesday, although some communities like to celebrate the weekend before.

Here are some sweet (and some sour) facts about what you might find in your bucket this year.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Based on sales for the past 15 years, CandyStore.com says Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the best-selling Halloween candy but not necessarily the most in-demand among trick-or-treaters (in Wisconsin, that honor goes to Butterfinger).

They were invented in 1928 by H.B. (Harry Burnett) Reese in his basement. He was a former employee of The Hershey Company, and Hershey supplied the chocolate coating. Reese branched out on his own, but Hershey bought the company from his sons in 1963.

Reese’s introduced a vegan option earlier this year made with oats instead of milk and a pie-sized version for Thanksgiving in 2021 that quickly sold out.

New York ad agency Ogilvy Mather created the famous “You got your peanut butter in my chocolate/You got your chocolate in my peanut butter” ad campaign in 1981.

2. Reese’s Pieces

Reese’s may have the maker of M&M’s to thank for the success of its peanut meal in a crunchy shell.

In 1981, Mars Inc. turned down a request for a product placement in a film where a boy lures an alien out of hiding using candy. Entertainment Tonight reports Mars Inc. wanted to see the script first, but Spielberg was keeping it a tightly held secret, so Mars said no. Hershey’s said yes, and it turned out to be an iconic scene in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.”

Notice we called it “peanut meal.” It’s not peanut butter and chocolate squeezed inside that candy shell, as many people assume. Hershey’s developed a sweet peanut meal with the consistency of chocolate in the 1970s and introduced Reese’s Pieces in 1978.

3. PayDay

Different from most candy bars, PayDay wasn’t made with chocolate but was a solid bar of caramel coated with salted peanuts. They were manufactured in 1932 by Minnesotan Frank Martoccio, who made confections and maraconi.

According to Mashed and other sources, it was promoted as a meal replacement during the Great Depression.

In 1989, each bar came with a nickel inside as part of a promotion (in its own, separate wrapper for food safety).

Hershey’s acquired PayDay bars in 1996 and introduced a chocolate-coated version in 2020.

4. Baby Ruth

When New York Yankees slugger George Herman “Babe” Ruth’s was at the top of his game, Curtiss Candy Company of Chicago was retooling its Kandy Kake-brand bar and named the new product “Baby Ruth.” The bar of peanuts, caramel and nougat covered in chocolate was, in Babe’s parlance, a “grand slam.” In five years, sales hit $1 million a month even though the candy bar only cost 5 cents. It was billed as a meal replacement, like many confections of the time containing peanuts (see PayDay and Mr. Goodbar).

As the History Channel tells it, when Babe Ruth licensed his name for a candy bar, “Ruth’s Home Run Candy,” in 1926, Curtiss Candy Company sued for copyright infringement. It argued Babe Ruth was trying to cash in on the similarity to its famous Baby Ruth’s name -- and Curtiss Candy Company won.

Curtiss Candy Company successfully argued the bar was named for President Grover Cleveland’s first daughter, whose birth made national headlines in 1891. President Cleveland left office in 1897, and “Baby Ruth” Cleveland died young, after an infection, in 1904, 17 years before the Baby Ruth bar debuted in 1921, the same year the National Baseball Hall of Fame says Babe Ruth had 59 home runs, 177 runs scored, 145 walks, 457 total bases, and 119 extra base hits. Just sayin’.

5. Three Musketeers

When it debuted in 1932, each package contained 3 pieces of chocolate-coated whipped nougat, in 3 different flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. It was also the 3rd product manufactured by Mars, Inc.

The vanilla and strawberry were discontinued during World War II, but there have been special editions released over the years, including mint, dark chocolate, and the limited return of strawberry.

6. Raisins

Prepare to have your mind blown: Purple-black raisins, including the popular Sun-Maid raisins, don’t come from purple grapes. And golden raisins are made with the same grapes used to make purple raisins.

According to multiple sources, including the Baltimore Sun, 95% of raisins are made from Thompson Seedless grapes. These have a light green skin.

Sun-dried grapes spend 3 weeks in the sun. They turn brown and then black as they dry out.

Golden raisins are mechanically dried in a temperature- and humidity-controlled dryer. They’re also treated with sulfur dioxide gas, which acts as a preservative and color stabilizer. (The FDA says sulfur dioxide is generally recognized as safe but must be declared on the nutrition label. It can trigger wheezing or coughing in people who have asthma or a sulfite allergy who eat dried fruit.)

In 1912, a group of California raisin growers banded together as The California Associated Raisin Company. A local advertiser came up with the name “Sun-Maid” for the brand.

The young woman pictured on Sun-Maid raisin packages is Lorraine Collett, who was discovered by Sun-Maid’s director while she was drying her hair in a red bonnet in 1915.

7. Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids were first introduced in Canada in the 1970s, but you would find them on store shelves by the name “Mars Men.” They were shaped like Martians.

In 1985, M&A Candy Company jumped on the coattails of the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls’ popularity, changed the candy’s name and look, and started selling the candy in the United States, where the Cabbage Patch Kids craze was raging.

The original flavors were orange, cherry, lemon and lime. Blue raspberry was added in 2013. In the U.K., you’ll also find blackcurrant.

The sugar coating contains tartaric acid and citric acid, which react with your saliva to create a sour taste before you reach the sweet, gummy center.

8. Twizzlers

It’s reported that astronaut Neil Armstrong, right after saying “One small leap for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” followed it up with, “I could go for some Twizzlers right now.” That is, reported by The Hershey Company, the manufacturer of Twizzlers, and a whole bunch of websites citing Hershey’s claim; we couldn’t independently verify it.

Twizzlers were invented by the Young & Smylie Confectionary Company in 1845, which was one of the oldest confectioneries in the U.S. It merged with Hershey (a common theme among the candies in this article) in 1977.

Hershey’s plant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, spins out 200 tons of Twizzlers every day.

Black is the most popular licorice, but when it comes to Twizzlers the favorite flavor is strawberry, accounting for 70% of Twizzlers sales. The strawberry flavor was introduced in the 1970s, along with cherry and grape flavors.

In 1998, Twizzlers made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest piece of licorice candy, measuring 1,200 feet long. It weighed 100 pounds.

According to Treehugger, all flavors of Twizzlers are likely vegan. Unlike traditional licorice, there is no gelatin in any Twizzlers variety.

9. Twix

Which team are you on: Right Twix or Left Twix?

These dual-personality cookie bars debuted in the United Kingdom in 1967 as “Raider.” They weren’t introduced to America until 1980, right after maker Mars Inc. changed the name to Twix, short for “twin biscuits.”

The Chocolate Wiki reports the candy bars continued to be sold as Raider in much of Europe until 1991, and in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Turkey until 2000.

According to the Twix website, the right Twix bar is “crafted with crisp cookie cascaded with chewy, gooey caramel, and cloaked in smooth, velvety chocolate.” Left Twix, on the other hand, is “created by flowing caramel into crunchy cookie, bathed in creamy chocolate.” In other words, they’re exactly the same -- just don’t tell the Mars marketing team, which has been cleverly using the left and right gimmick since 1997.

10. Junior Mints

Junior Mints were made by a food producer better known for grape juice, James O. Welch Company.

Junior Mints were introduced in 1949. They were named for a popular Broadway show, Junior Miss. (People at the time would’ve gotten the joke.)

Junior Mints quickly became associated with movie theater snacks in the 1950s when James Welch paid Paramount Pictures to feature the candy in its films.

The Tootsie Candy Company took over the Junior Mints brand in 1993 and makes more than 15 million Junior Mints every day at the original factory in Cambridge, Mass.

11 and 12. Crunch and Krackel

Nestlé introduced the Crunch bar, with puffed rice ensconced in a block of milk-chocolatey goodness, in 1938.

Less than a year later, Hershey released the Krackel. Krackel bars originally contained toasted peanuts, too, but that ingredient didn’t make it past 1941.

Krackel was originally a full-size bar like Crunch but has only been available in miniature since 1997, aside from some limited editions.

White spots on puffed rice bars are called “fat bloom” and they mean your Crunch or Krackel bar got too warm and the fat or oil ingredients softened and reached the top. Ferrero North America says it’s safe to eat, though the quality may be affected.

Crunch bars have a shelf life of 12 to 15 months.

13. Snickers

Snickers was named after a dead horse. Back Then History says Ethel Mars’s favorite race horse passed away shortly before the candy bar’s debut.

Frank Mars’s original plan for Snickers was to improve on the Mars Milky Way bar by adding peanuts.

It was called the Marathon bar when it was introduced in the U.K., to avoid snickering about the similarity to “knickers.” It finally became Snickers across the pond in 1990, though Mars has sold it in retro packaging with the Marathon name for limited times.

Since 2013, over $1 billion in Snickers have been sold every year.

14. Butterfinger

CandyStore.com says Butterfinger is the treat that gets Wisconsin trick-or-treaters the most excited when they find it in their bag or bucket. That gives us something in common with Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Butterfinger was invented by Otto Schnering, the same person who gave us the Baby Ruth candy bar. It was the second big hit for his company. Sales of Baby Ruth and Butterfinger kept the Curtiss Candy Company factories open through the Great Depression.

The name comes from baseball -- completely unlike Baby Ruth -- as sportscasters popularized the term “butter-fingers” (coined by Charles Dickens in 1836) to refer to players who literally dropped the ball.

The original recipes for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth were lost when Nabisco took over Curtiss Candy Company. The candy bars had to be reverse-engineered to duplicate their taste. But for naught. Ferrero retooled the recipes again when it took ownership in 2019.

15. Mounds/Almond Joy

Immigrant Peter Halajian sold homemade sweets with coconut wrapped in chocolate door-to-door in 1919. They were called Mounds after their uneven shape. He eventually started the Peter Paul Candy Manufacturing Company.

Almond Joy -- resting two almonds on the pillow of coconut before covering them in a blanket of chocolate -- didn’t come along until almost 30 years later, in 1949, because “sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t.” (That jingle, by the way, was written by composer Leon Carr in 1970.)

The U.S. military accounted for about 80% of Mounds sales during World War II.

16. Hershey’s Kisses

According to The Hershey Company, “kiss” was a common name for bite-size confections in the 19th century. The name was given to these milk chocolate candies because of the sound the machine makes each chocolate droplet in its iconic shape.

These romantically-named treats started coming off the assembly line in 1907. Each one was hand-wrapped until 1921.

In 1924, Hershey’s received a patent for its “foil wrapped conical configuration with plume” -- the plume is what the signature piece of paper waving from the wrapping is called.

The West Hershey plant makes 70 million Hershey’s Kisses every day.

17. Dots

The recipe for Dots hasn’t changed since they were introduced in 1945.

The original flavors were cherry, lemon, lime, orange and strawberry.

Tootsie Roll Company produces 4 billion of the gumdrops every year at a plant in Chicago.

Dots are vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher certified.

18. Tootsie Pop

Luke Weisgram is credited with having this idea while licking a lollipop and eating a Tootsie Roll at the same time.

Anyone who was alive in the 1970s knows how many licks it takes to get to the chocolate Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop: 3.

Tootsie Roll Industries boasts about the number of scientific studies that have been done since then to prove their marketers wrong. Purdue University and the University of Michigan designed “licking machines” and came up with 364 and 411, respectively. Another Purdue study and students at Swarthmore Junior High School (which may or may not be in Pennsylvania) took a human approach and came up with 252 and 144, respectively.

A study by Ballarmine University (Louisville) using humans came up with anywhere between 104 and 241, depending on the time of day, the Tootsie Pop flavor, and the gender of the person enjoying it.

19. Smarties

Smarties candy wafer rolls were created by Edward Dee, who moved his family from England to New Jersey in 1949. He opened a factory in a rented facility that same year and opened a second factory in Ontario in 1963. The Ce De Candy Inc. changed its name to Smarties Candy Company in 2011.

This is one of the few Halloween treats on our list that wasn’t taken over by a larger company. Smarties are still made by the same family. Dee’s three granddaughters are co-presidents.

National Smarties Day is October 2, which is Edward Dee’s birthday.

The factories in Union, New Jersey, and Newmarket, Ontario, run 24 hours a day and produce billions of rolls every year.

Smarties are known as Rockets in Canada, where Smarties are the name of a chocolate candy with a candy shell, similar to M&M’s, which brings us to...

20. M&M’s

During the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, Forrest Mars Sr., formerly of the Mars Candy Company, noticed British volunteers eating chocolate beads in a hard, sugary shell, and the candies weren’t melting. This was an a-ha moment for the chocolatier, who’d seen sales dip in summer because of the heat.

Mars returned to the U.S. and partnered with Bruce Murrie to create a new company, M&M. They introduced M&M’s Plain Chocolate Candies in 1941, with brown, red, orange, yellow, green and violet coatings.

M&M’s were sold exclusively to the military during World War II to be included in soldiers’ rations. They were small and heat-resistant.

The signature “M” was stamped on the candies starting in 1950 to distinguish them from competitors.

Peanut M&M’s came along in 1954.

M&M’s were added to space shuttle astronauts’ food supply, becoming the first candy in space (not Twizzlers; sorry, Neil).

21. Skittles

These might be considered the fruity, chewy cousin of M&M’s. They were exclusive to Britain when they were first produced in 1974 and weren’t introduced to North America until 1979.

The original flavors were grape, lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry. Lime was traded out for green apple in 2013, but Mars Wrigley brought lime back in 2021.

An article published in the International Journal of Science Academic Research says it takes 4 to 6 hours to color each Skittle

The “Taste the Rainbow” campaign has been used since 1994. It was created by New York agency D’Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles (now part of Publicis), which also gave America “Melts in your mouth, not in your hands,” “This Bud’s for you,” and the original Coca-Cola image of Santa Claus.

You might have heard that all Skittles taste the same, or they taste the same but a scent is added to fool you into tasting the various flavors. Wrigley insists the Skittles are flavored as advertised.

22. York Peppermint Pattie

February 11 is National Peppermint Pattie Day.

The York Peppermint Pattie -- it’s not spelled “patty,” as the wrapper will prove -- is a chocolate-dipped disk of peppermint cream developed by the York Cone Company, a maker of ice cream cones, sandwich wafers, and confections.

York-brand peppermint patties need to pass a “snap” test. When you break it, it should snap right down the middle. This was by design, to separate York Peppermint Patties from gummy, gooey candies. If a sample didn’t pass the snap test, the batch was handed out to visitors to the York, Pennsylvania, factory.

What creates the “cool sensation of a York Peppermint Pattie”? Mint contains menthol. When it comes into contact with our body’s receptors for touch and temperature (these are separate from taste receptors), it tricks proteins in these receptors into telling the brain it feels cold. (Bonus fact: Capsaicin in peppers works the same way, except tricking the brain into thinking there’s heat and triggering sweating.)

23. PEZ

Eduard Haas III developed Pez in Vianna, Austria, looking for a smoking cessation aid.

Pez comes from the word peppermint, which in German is Pfefferminz. So, the first Pez were essentially chewable breath mints.

Pez were originally round and sold in small tins. Oscar Uxa patented a small mechanical box for dispensing the brick-shaped tablets.

Pez added the first cartoonish head, a Halloween witch, to a dispenser in 1957. The first licensed Pez dispenser character was Popeye, in 1958.

Dispensers hold 12 pieces, the same as Uxa’s original device.

24. Heath

“Heath English Toffee Bars,” as they were first called, debuted in 1928.

Don’t let the “English” fool you. Heath bars were invented in a family candy shop in Robinson, Illinois, by brothers Bayard and Everett Heath. A traveling salesman sold them a recipe for English toffee.

Heath toffee bars were made by hand until 1942, with the toffee warmed in a copper kettle and spread on a marble slab with a rolling knife. It went into commercial production during World War II to meet a huge order from the U.S. Army.

25. Milky Way

The oldest Mars chocolate bar brand still in production, originating in 1924.

Milky Way bars were an upgrade to the Mar-O-Bar, which was the first chocolate bar sold by Frank Mars in Minneapolis in 1922.

Mashed reports Mars tweaked the recipe for the Mar-O-Bar by incorporating the Minneapolis Nougat, “an airy, fluffy, spongy marshmallmowy filling” invented by candy maker Raymond Pendergast almost decade earlier. Mars’s goal was to make a candy bar that tasted like malted milk.

Mars named them Milky Way, after a popular malted milk drink in the 1920s and to promote the milk in the ingredients.

26. Haribo Goldbears

The name Haribo is an abbreviation of the founder’s name and hometown, Ha ns Ri egel Sr. of Bo nn, Germany.

Gummy bears were introduced to the world in 1922 by Riegel, who started his business with hard candies but experimented with pectin and gelatin treats of the day.

Smithsonian Magazine reports his first “Dancing Bears” candies were larger and slimmer. They were renamed Goldbears in 1960.

There are 5 colors of Goldbears, in the flavors of lemon, orange, pineapple, raspberry and strawberry. (Which one is your favorite?)

Haribo opened its first factory in North America in 2023 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s governor declared December 18, 2020, “Haribo Gummi Day” to celebrate the start of construction.

Haribo says all the Goldbears produced in a year, lined up in a row, would circle the world 10 times.

27. Rice Krispies Treats

Do you receive these homemade goodies in your basket? While some might think it was the invention of a happy homemaker, Rice Krispies Treats were concocted by Kellogg’s employees. According to Iowa State University, in 1939 Kellogg’s tasked two employees, Mildred Day (an Iowa State alum) and Malitta Jense, with creating new recipes using the puffed rice cereal to further its brand.

Rice Krispies Treats, made with puffed rice and marshmallow, were inspired by popcorn balls, a popular treat made with popcorn and corn syrup.

It took Day and Jense two weeks to perfect the recipe.

Kellogg’s printed the recipe for Rice Krispies Marshmallow Squares on cereal boxes starting in 1941.

28. Mr. Goodbar

Hershey’s Chocolate Bar with Almonds came out in 1908. This peanut-filled chocolate bar was Hershey’s first new bar in almost 20 years when it was introduced in 1925.

Like PayDay, it was promoted as a meal bar during the Great Depression because of the protein and calories.

Its invention is credited to Sam Hinkle, who wanted to develop a bar with peanuts, but it was Hinkle’s work with a team in Hershey’s labs that came up with the final product. They settled on using Spanish peanuts instead of Virginia peanuts. “We called it roasted, but we really were frying the peanuts in fat and combining them with our milk chocolate,” Hinkle said in a 1975 interview.

According to Hinkle, it was (sort of) named by Milton Hershey himself, who misheard someone who said “That’s a good bar” and thought they said “It’s Mr. Goodbar.” Nobody corrected Mr. Hershey.

29. Starburst

The fruity, taffy-like squares have been around since about 1960. They were originally sold in the U.K. with the name Opal Fruits.

The Mars Company took over production and introduced them to the U.S. in 1967 as “M&M Fruit Chewies.” The name was changed to Starburst soon after.

In 2020 and 2021, Mars brought back Opal Fruits, in retro packaging, for limited times in the U.K. and Canada.

The first flavors were lemon, lime, orange and strawberry (and blackcurrant in the U.K.).

30. Nerds

Nerds are based on Nerds. U.K.-based American Food Mart says David and Judy Klein were trying to create a candy version of a cereal called Nerds.

Kellogg’s Nerds was made with sweetened corn puffs. The recipe for Nerds candy is top secret. However, the top 3 ingredients are dextrose (sugar), sugar (sugar), and malic acid (sugar), followed by corn syrup (sugar), carnauba wax and flavoring and coloring.

A mini-box, typically handed out at Halloween, contains 13 grams of Nerds candy. A 13-gram serving includes 12 grams of sugar.

Nerds were originally sold under the Willy Wonka line of candies. Nestle licensed materials from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and debuted the Willy Wonka Candy Company in 1971, the same year the book’s first movie adaptation, starring Gene Wilder, was in theaters.

Wonka also produced Laffy Taffy, Pixy Stix, SweeTarts, Bottle Caps, Gobstoppers and Spree.

31. Candy Corn

October 30 is National Candy Corn Day.

Candy corn was invented in the 1880s in Philadelphia by George Renninger, an employee at Wunderle Candy Company. Each color of the triangular treat was hand-layered.

The Goelitz Confectionery Company of Illinois is credited with popularizing the candy a decade later, when it sold candy corn by the name Chicken Feed.

Goelitz is now known for another sweet treat, as The Jelly Belly Candy Co. It changed its name in 2001.

Jelly Belly still makes candy corn, but Brach’s Confections, owned by Ferrara, makes the most.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.