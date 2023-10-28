Suamico native to lead F-35 fighter jet flyover at Sunday Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A very special “welcome home” is happening this weekend. A fighter pilot who grew up in our area is coming back to lead the flyover at Sunday’s Packers game.

When you see the fighter jets zipping through the sky over Lambeau Field on Sunday, the pilot who will be leading it is a proud Suamico native. Spencer Peot is an F-35 instructor pilot for the U.S. Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

“There was a callout for if anybody wanted to volunteer to do the Lambeau Field flyover within our local organization here. Obviously, I threw my hand up, I was like ‘absolutely! I’ll do it!’” said Peot.

Peot says he’s wanted to be a fighter pilot as long as he can remember.

After graduating from Bay Port High School in 2009, he earned his degree in aerospace engineering and completed the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

This Sunday he’ll be flying an F-35 the aircraft that replaced the F-16 Fighting Falcon that flew over the stadium until last year.

“The family support has been through the roof. Everyone was really excited. I know I’m going to see a lot of people. It’s going to be kind of a whirlwind of a weekend for me,” said Peot.

Peot says he’s feeling grateful to return to the community that raised him for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s surreal. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet, but it means the world. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do this job for a really long time like my whole life but the Packer flyover thing. I was like yeah that’s never going to happen in my wildest dreams and then it kind of fell into my lap and it’s a really humbling feeling,” said Peot.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.