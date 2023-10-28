SPOTTY RAIN OR SNOW TONIGHT, CHILLY SUNDAY AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Light mix possible tonight, snow showers on Halloween
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A weak disturbance will cross our area tonight and Sunday morning and it may produce some light rain or snow shower activity. No sizeable impacts are expected... worst case scenario there could be some minor snow accumulation by Sunday morning on grassy surfaces. Lows will be in the mid 30s across the Fox Valley with colder air to the northwest.

Packers Game Forecast
Packers Game Forecast(WBAY)

Aside from the chance of early day flakes, our Sunday should be pretty quiet, cloudy, and cool. Kickoff for the Packers game looks to be around 38° with 4th quarter temperatures in the low 40s. Wind chills in the mid 30s are expected. Some late day clearing is possible across the region.

Monday looks starts off in the mid 20s with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will only be in the 30s but it will be brighter overall.

Halloween Outlook
Halloween Outlook(WBAY)

Our next weather maker will be a potent & fast moving clipper system Monday night into Halloween on Tuesday. This system has the potential to produce some minor snowfall totals, especially on grassy surfaces, but the extent of impacts remain in doubt. As of now, odds are higher for snow showers during the first part of the day versus the later half. It’ll be cold all day with highs only in the mid to upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Trick-or-treaters will need coats under their costumes this year.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 4-8 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light rain or snow possible. Little to no impact. LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Early flakes possible. Mainly cloudy. Some late day clearing. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk, & chilly. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy & breezy with snow showers. Minor accumulations? HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as chilly. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. Late day showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 47

