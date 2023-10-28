SPOTTY RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT, OVERCAST & COLD GAME DAY

BRRRR!!! It’s much colder as you wake up due to the passing of the cold front on Friday. Temperatures will only reach the mid to lower 40s for Saturday which is about 10 degrees cooler than average. Saturday will start out sunny and cold, but clouds will return in the afternoon as an upper level front moves over closer to Wisconsin. This upper front has a chance of creating spotty showers and even SNOW showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s a VERY LOW chance, but a few communities especially in the Green Lake and Marquette County have the best chance of seeing a few snow flakes. Little to no impact is expected.

For the Vikings vs. Packers game on Sunday, clouds are still going to stick around with cool temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be coming in from the northwest between 5-15 mph which will cause the wind chills to feel like in the 30s. There might be a spotty shower that could come through during the game, but it won’t impact the game. Bundle up!

Our next weathermaker will be a small system from Canada moving to the south towards the UP and Wisconsin on Tuesday. This system will create a wintry mix and could cause a light layer of snow on the ground. Nothing more than an inch is expected, but since the ground is still warm, most of it will melt. A few snowflakes might linger on the grass.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunny start, then clouds increase. Much colder. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty chance of rain and snow. Little to no impact. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Overcast and cool, chance of spotty showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and even colder! HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warming up. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, late chance of showers? HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.