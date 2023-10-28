Grand Chute Police Department locate stolen vehicle from Oshkosh

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A vehicle that was reported stolen through Oshkosh Police Department was located by Grand Chute Police Officers in a parking lot Saturday, in the 2500 Block of West College Avenue.

Multiple officers surrounded the vehicle in attempt to take the suspects into custody. Grand Chute officers say the suspect vehicle accelerated in reverse; this action resulted in the vehicle hitting a squad car.

Then the vehicle attempted to pull forward where another squad car was parked and hit that squad car.

Two adults inside the vehicle were taken into custody. The driver was arrested and confined for several charges. The passenger was cooperative and was released. Officials report from this incident.

The Grand Chute Police Department was assisted on scene by The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.