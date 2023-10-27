Zero-turn mowers recalled for crash, laceration danger

The control levers may not return to their normal position, then the operator presence switch fails to stop the engine and blades
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have a Bobcat or Kubota stand-on lawnmower, you should stop using it. It may be subject to a recall for a crash and laceration danger.

Doosan Bobcat North America and Kubota Tractor Corp. are offering a free inspection and repair. Both say they plan to directly contact everyone who bought one.

The recall is because the dampers on the steering system can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position. When that happens, the operator presence switch doesn’t activate to stop the engine and blades. That could potentially cause a crash and injure the person using it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Bobcat and Kubota dealers across the country sold nearly 900 between March and August this year. The CPSC says no injuries have been reported due to the flaw.

There are different serial and model numbers for the affected mowers. You’ll find the list on the CPSC website.

The Bobcat stand-on zero-turn lawn mowers are black and white with the Bobcat name and logo on an orange background. It also has orange wheel wells.

The Kubota stand-on zero-turn mowers are orange and black with the Kubota name in white. It also has orange wheels.

