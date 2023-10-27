Wisconsin sex offender found with child sex-abuse material, gets 10 more years in prison

Denis Fontanini was sentenced to federal prison once he completes his state prison sentence for sex crimes involving children(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Shawano man will spend 10 more years in prison after he was found to have videos and pictures showing children being sexually abused.

Denis Fontanini, 29, is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to two counts of child enticement for sexual contact and one count of exposing his genitals to a child. A Shawano County judge gave him probation in lieu of a prison sentence, as long as Fontanini abided by the rules of his probation.

In July 2020, investigators from the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation searched Fontanini’s home in Shawano and found more than 2,000 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse on electronic devices, including depictions of toddlers being sexually assaulted.

Fontanini will serve his 10-year sentence in a federal prison once he completes his current stint in the state prison after his probation was revoked. U.S. Judge William Griesbach also ordered Fontanini to pay $75,000 in restitution, which will go to the identified victims.

