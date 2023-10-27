Wisconsin affected by salmonella outbreak linked to frozen onions

More than 70 people are sick in two dozen states
By Emily Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people are sick with salmonella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracing the outbreak back to onions.

The CDC says 73 people are sick in 22 states, including 3 cases here in Wisconsin. Fifteen of them are in hospitals.

The outbreak was linked to diced onions in Gills Onion frozen products: Diced yellow onions, diced onions and celery, diced mirepoix, and diced red onions. The recalled products had use-by dates in August 2023.

The CDC says stores sold the frozen onions but they were also sent to restaurants across the country.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and cramps. If you’ve had those symptoms for several days, you should call your doctor or visit a walk-in clinic.

Most people recover, but it can be more dangerous for young children, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

Generic surgery photo
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 7,500 steps to better surgery recovery
Child with measles
School districts have eyes on measles case in Wisconsin
CDC report shows health care workers continue to face a mental health crisis
CDC: More health care workers working in poor conditions
Around 13,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year
Existing chemotherapy treatment used in a new way reduces cervical cancer deaths, study finds