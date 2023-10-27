Wisconsin affected by salmonella outbreak linked to frozen onions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people are sick with salmonella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracing the outbreak back to onions.

The CDC says 73 people are sick in 22 states, including 3 cases here in Wisconsin. Fifteen of them are in hospitals.

The outbreak was linked to diced onions in Gills Onion frozen products: Diced yellow onions, diced onions and celery, diced mirepoix, and diced red onions. The recalled products had use-by dates in August 2023.

The CDC says stores sold the frozen onions but they were also sent to restaurants across the country.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and cramps. If you’ve had those symptoms for several days, you should call your doctor or visit a walk-in clinic.

Most people recover, but it can be more dangerous for young children, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems.

