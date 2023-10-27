“Voice of WOMT news” retiring after 50 years in radio

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The “voice of WOMT news” on Manitowoc morning radio is turning off his microphone after a 50-year career in news.

Seehafer Broadcasting announced morning host Damon Ryan is retiring in two weeks, on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The date marks his 46th anniversary at the station.

According to Seehafer, Ryan started his career in Peru, Illinois, near his hometown of Spring Valley. He moved to WNAM-AM in Neenah, spent a short time at WMKC-FM in Oshkosh, and then took a call from Seehafer Broadcasting owner Don Seehafer to come work for WOMT in 1977.

He’s co-hosted the morning Lee and Damon Show with Lee Douglas for 12 years.

Ryan also served on the Manitowoc City Council.

Seehafer Broadcasting says Ryan will come back to broadcast high school sports.

In 2018, he was added to the Manitowoc Lincoln High School Hall of Fame. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association reported at the time Ryan had broadcast “more than 2,500 basketball, football, and baseball games, including three straight football championships from 1984-1986.”

