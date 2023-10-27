Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale

A real estate listing is asking for $2.15 million for the 28-acre property
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owners of Rowleys Bay Resort have put the property up for sale after last month’s destructive fire.

Realtor Wade Micoley is asking $2.15 million for the 28-acre property. The real estate listing reads, “The site is ready for a rebuild of the current resort or development ideas.”

The fire started in a basement and spread to the lobby on the afternoon of September 5. Every fire department in the county responded. The staff and guests were evacuated, and no one was hurt.

While portions of buildings were still standing, the fire chief called it a “very significant loss,” not just for business but for the Door County community, noting many Door County residents were employed there.

Bob and Jewel Ouradnik initially said they would rebuild, but announced early this month, “It is time for someone else to carry on and build their own dreams.”

Before the fire, the resort had a 65,000-square foot main lodge, two- and three-bedroom suites, a restaurant, pub, and indoor pool.

The listing says the property will be sold “as-is.”

Micoley promotes the property is in front of a public boat landing, has a waterfront view of the Mink River, and Rowleys Bay accesses Lake Michigan and Newport State Park.

