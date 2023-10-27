Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One non-profit is taking nominations to give several families in Northeast Wisconsin the ‘Best Christmas Ever.’

‘The Best Christmas Ever’ is a non-profit organization where community members team up to shower a family with gifts who have fallen on hard times due to no fault of their own.

Nominations are due by November 1.

Click here to find out how to nominate a family.

Sheena Glasow and her family received the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ several years ago after her husband, Jacob, was diagnosed with ALS.

“He was about 5 months into his diagnosis at the time we received ‘The Best Christmas Ever.’ Unfortunately, Jacob only survived 22 months after his diagnosis,” said Glasow.

Glasow says the best gifts were the ones that gave her husband time with his kids, even after he was confined to a wheelchair.

“The most impactful gift, I would have to say, was our driveway because it did allow us to make so many memories in our own yard, in our own home,” said Glasow.

Now, organizers are looking for families to bless this year.

