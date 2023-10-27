NEW Zoo snow leopard Rajan passes away

Picture of Rajan.
Picture of Rajan.(NEW Zoo & Adventure Park)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - NEW Zoo & Adventure Park announced Thursday that staff decided to humanely euthanize their 16-year-old snow leopard, Rajan.

Rajan had been suffering from kidney disease, the zoo said, since last year. About a week ago, zookeepers noticed some subtle changes in Rajan’s behavior, including a decrease in appetite. A veterinary exam and tests revealed significant deterioration in his kidney function.

“Rajan’s appetite and energy levels continued to decrease, and after consultation with our veterinary staff, all his caretakers, and our animal welfare specialist, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Rajan this week,” a statement from the zoo posted to Facebook said.

Rajan had been living at the NEW Zoo since 2019. The zoo described him as, “bestest kitty floor” and “most handsomest, favorite boy” by his caretaker.

