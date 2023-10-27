Neenah jobs at SECURA will be impacted over next two years as company makes changes

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - SECURA confirmed Friday to Action 2 News that it is exiting the Personal Lines insurance market over the next 26 months.

The company says its goal is to work with its Personal Lines staff to find alternate roles within SECURA over the next several years.

This will directly affect about 40 associates at the Neenah location, the company says.

This will affect existing Personal Lines policies in Wisconsin starting January 1, 2025, based on their renewal date.

