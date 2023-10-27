MUCH COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Clouds will diminish tonight as a brisk west-northwest wind continues. Temperatures will be colder than they’ve been recently with lows ranging from the upper 20s WEST into the middle 30s towards the Lakeshore. We’ll begin Saturday with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will be increasing during the day. Skies will turn overcast for the afternoon. A few late day sprinkles or flakes are possible as a weak weather disturbance slides by the area. Look for highs to stay in the upper 30s to middle 40s with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

If you’ll be heading to Lambeau for the Packers-Vikings on Sunday, plan for a cold game. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the tailgaters with readings around 40° at kickoff. Winds could be brisk at times, around 10 mph out of the northwest. Skies will be cloudy and a stray sprinkle or flurry is possible... any steadier mix should stay in southern Wisconsin.

After a cold weekend, it turns even cooler to begin the work week. Lows Monday morning should be in the 20s across much of Northeast Wisconsin, and afternoon highs will stay in the 30s. It should be a mostly sunny day, but clouds will increase late. Overnight and into Tuesday morning, a weak weathermaker could bring some light snow or mix to the area. This far out, details are still a bit murky... so you’ll want to pay attention to the forecast if you’ll be out trick-or-treating. For now, it appears any steady rain/snow should be gone by the evening as temperatures drop through the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Breezy and colder with decreasing clouds. Wind chills in the 20s. LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Brief morning sunshine, then turning cloudy. Late sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Overcast. Chance of showers or mix SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but colder. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Light snow or wintry mix with mostly cloudy skies. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 47

