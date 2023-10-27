MILD EARLY FRIDAY... MUCH COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Scattered rain showers remain possible overnight and through the lunch hour Friday. Patchy fog is also possible overnight. Temperatures will hold nearly steady with low 50s NORTH and readings closer to 60° through the Fox Valley and Lakeside. Ahead of a cold front on Friday, temperatures will rise into the low/mid 60s by the late morning under a cloudy sky. Then a cold front moves through... it will push any rain out of the area and should allow for a few sunny breaks in the clouds. But, westerly winds will gust to 30 mph during the afternoon and temperatures will drop quickly.

If you’ll be headed out to watch any Level 2 playoff football, you don’t need to worry about rain or snow. But you will want a coat as temperatures will be falling through the 40s Friday evening. Skies will continue to clear overnight with lows in the middle 30s. We’ll begin Saturday with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken by the afternoon. Highs will be limited to the mid 40s. A few late-day sprinkles or flakes are possible, but they should not cause any problems.

If you’re headed to Lambeau for the Vikings game Sunday, you can expect cloudy skies. A stray shower or flake may fly, but any steadier rain should stay in southern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the lower 40s. It will be even cooler as we begin a new work week with Monday’s highs staying in the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny. For Halloween some light rain/snow is possible. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters and a few flurries are possible.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10-20+ MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Fog at times. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Scattered morning showers. Clearing and turning breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 65 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Much colder. Early sun, then turning cloudy. A wet wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. Spotty showers SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy. Wet flakes possible. A bone-chiller! HIGH: 38 TRICK-OR-TREAT: Mid 30s LOW 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but still below average. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Continued cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 44

