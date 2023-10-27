“Jurassic World” attacks Resch Center

Jurassic World Live Tour Resch Expo
By Emily Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An event at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon this week is going to transport people back in time, as a team of scientists unravels a corrupt plan and saves a troodon dinosaur named Jeanie from a terrible fate.

The “Jurassic World Live Tour” is at the Resch Center until Saturday.

Two dozen iconic dinosaurs are making an appearance, including “Blue,” the raptor; a stegosaurus; a triceratops; and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Cast members of this interactive, family entertainment experience say the joy it brings people is like nothing else.

“Hearing the way that the fans were cheering for the dinosaurs, booing the bad guys. There’s this big fight I do on top of a cliff, and when I got up there all the kids were like, ‘You got it! Fight ‘em! You can do it!’ and it was so fun to feel how invested they were,” cast member Madison Embrey told us.

You can see the action and get pictures with your favorite dinosaurs Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

There are five shows. Tickets start at $18 and are available through the Resch Center website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main...
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
File Photo
Neenah jobs at SECURA will be impacted over next two years as company makes changes
The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale