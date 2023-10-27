“Jurassic World” attacks Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An event at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon this week is going to transport people back in time, as a team of scientists unravels a corrupt plan and saves a troodon dinosaur named Jeanie from a terrible fate.

The “Jurassic World Live Tour” is at the Resch Center until Saturday.

Two dozen iconic dinosaurs are making an appearance, including “Blue,” the raptor; a stegosaurus; a triceratops; and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Cast members of this interactive, family entertainment experience say the joy it brings people is like nothing else.

“Hearing the way that the fans were cheering for the dinosaurs, booing the bad guys. There’s this big fight I do on top of a cliff, and when I got up there all the kids were like, ‘You got it! Fight ‘em! You can do it!’ and it was so fun to feel how invested they were,” cast member Madison Embrey told us.

You can see the action and get pictures with your favorite dinosaurs Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

There are five shows. Tickets start at $18 and are available through the Resch Center website.

