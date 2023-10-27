Judge dismisses Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff’s lawsuit against DOJ

Ron Wolff Grand Chute lawsuit dropped
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Grand Chute town supervisor and his wife against members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Ron Wolff was under investigation for whether he lived in Nichols, not Grand Chute, when he was elected town supervisor.

Ron and Karri Wolff filed a federal lawsuit over searches of their properties in Nichols and Grand Chute in 2022 (see related coverage). They argued the search warrants that were used were “overbroad and lacking in particularity” and “executed in an unreasonable manner.”

The Wolffs’ lawsuit named Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jay Yerges; his supervisor, Administrator Tina Virgil; other DCI agents; and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees.

In a ruling issued this week, Judge William Conley says the defendants are protected by qualified immunity for carrying out their jobs as law enforcers.

In more detail, the judge said he agreed “the warrant was surprisingly broad, and... is troubled by the breadth of the category of items, coupled with the fact that it occurred across three properties.” However, Conley goes on, the Wolffs failed to show any case where Agent Yerges needed more clarity, where Yerges should have been on notice that a search was violating Fourth Amendment boundaries, or where a court decided a similar warrant violated the Fourth Amendment.

The judge went on to write that Yerges held an hour-long meeting with agents taking part in the search, handed out copies of their operational plan and copies of the warrant, and answered their questions about the scope of the search.

Action 2 News has covered this case since 2021, when former Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring accused Wolff of living in Nichols and used a Nichols address to register a business with the State of Wisconsin. Wolff was re-elected to the town board last April with 61% of the vote.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main...
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
File Photo
Neenah jobs at SECURA will be impacted over next two years as company makes changes
The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale