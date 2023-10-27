Judge dismisses Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff’s lawsuit against DOJ

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Grand Chute town supervisor and his wife against members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Ron Wolff was under investigation for whether he lived in Nichols, not Grand Chute, when he was elected town supervisor.

Ron and Karri Wolff filed a federal lawsuit over searches of their properties in Nichols and Grand Chute in 2022 (see related coverage). They argued the search warrants that were used were “overbroad and lacking in particularity” and “executed in an unreasonable manner.”

The Wolffs’ lawsuit named Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jay Yerges; his supervisor, Administrator Tina Virgil; other DCI agents; and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees.

In a ruling issued this week, Judge William Conley says the defendants are protected by qualified immunity for carrying out their jobs as law enforcers.

In more detail, the judge said he agreed “the warrant was surprisingly broad, and... is troubled by the breadth of the category of items, coupled with the fact that it occurred across three properties.” However, Conley goes on, the Wolffs failed to show any case where Agent Yerges needed more clarity, where Yerges should have been on notice that a search was violating Fourth Amendment boundaries, or where a court decided a similar warrant violated the Fourth Amendment.

The judge went on to write that Yerges held an hour-long meeting with agents taking part in the search, handed out copies of their operational plan and copies of the warrant, and answered their questions about the scope of the search.

Action 2 News has covered this case since 2021, when former Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring accused Wolff of living in Nichols and used a Nichols address to register a business with the State of Wisconsin. Wolff was re-elected to the town board last April with 61% of the vote.

