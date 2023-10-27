HSHS, Prevea begin notifying patients affected by cyberattack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS and Prevea Health are beginning to notify people whose information may have been affected by the cyberattack.

In an open letter posted to its website, Hospital Sisters Health Systems says it’s still reviewing data that was potentially impacted.

“Any individual whose information was involved will receive a letter from the HSHS System Privacy Officer, mailed to the individual’s address we have on file. This letter will provide important and relevant information, including the support we are providing,” HSHS wrote.

It says it’s sending those letters “on a rolling basis” throughout the process.

HSHS promised a thorough review with “care and diligence” and said this is “a process that takes time.” No timeline was offered.

The attack affected all 15 HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as Prevea clinics.

It started in late August, but the health systems didn’t acknowledge for several days that it was the result of a “cybersecurity incident.”

It knocked out phones, internet and communications systems, and clinical and administrative applications. It rendered patient-facing portals such as MyPrevea and MyChart unusable. Billing was halted, and patients who wanted to make payments were asked to use cash or a check.

