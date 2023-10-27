Green Bay twins win ‘NICU Halloween costume bash’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Being hospitalized didn’t stop Green Bay twins and a Kenosha kiddo from winning a Halloween costume contest!

Hudson and Brayden dressed up like “super NICU brothers” to take first place in aurora Health Care’s Annual NICU Halloween Costume Bash Contest.

Kimberlyn from Kenosha secured second place with her very hungry caterpillar outfit. All three, born in Aurora Health Care facilities, will receive prizes.

Aurora says their victories were determined by reactions to their photos on Facebook.

