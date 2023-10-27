Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Residents of a Janesville apartment complex needed to evacuate Friday morning after a fire on one of its upper floors.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, its firefighters were alerted shortly after 9 a.m. to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main St. When they arrived, crews found the kitchen in one of the units ablaze.

The firefighters knocked down the flames as officers with the city’s police department aided in getting everyone outside. After the fire was under control, everyone was able to return, except for one occupant who has been displaced, the JFD statement indicated.

Investigators did not give the specific cause of the fire but noted that it was unintentional. They estimated the fire did about $10,000 in damage to the building and another $5,000 to its contents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale
Denis Fontanini was sentenced to federal prison once he completes his state prison sentence for...
Wisconsin sex offender found with child sex-abuse material, gets 10 more years in prison