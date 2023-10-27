De Pere Police teach community how to respond in active threat situation

The De Pere Police Department held a presentation today to educate community members on what to do in an active threat situation.
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department held a presentation Thursday to educate community members on what to do in an active threat situation.

Officer Jedd Bradley taught attendees how to recognize warning signs and respond in a way that keeps them safe while also warning those around them. He encourages people not just to learn from the information discussed Thursday night, but to talk about it with their kids, coworkers, and family members to create widespread preparedness.

“In this day and age, it’s a matter of when this happens...not if. If we can get the message out on what to do in public because the long and short of it is we’re not going to be there as law enforcement. Law enforcement is always behind the ball. So the more we can educate them on how to be a first responder in this type of incident, the better off we are,” said Jedd Bradley, Community Resource Officer for the City of De Pere.

Bradley encouraged people to think of exits or hiding places to use at work in case of an active situation.

