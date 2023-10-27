Case against ‘Uncle Fester’ moves forward

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accused Green Bay drug maker, known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester,” was back in court Thursday.

65-year-old Stephen Preisler has two pending felony court cases in Brown County. He faces several felony drug charges and is accused of running a meth lab out of his home on South Baird Street in Green Bay.

Now that he has an attorney, his cases can move forward. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for one of his pending cases on November 8.

His attorney plans to address his bond, which sits at $300,000.

We first alerted you of “Uncle Fester” when he was arrested in mid-July when police searched his home as part of a day-long drug investigation.

Police say they found around $65,000 worth of meth in his home, along with chemicals and equipment used to make it.

