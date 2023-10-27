BIG COOLDOWN ARRIVES TODAY, FIRST SNOWFLAKES POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT

For the Friday forecast, it’s going to be another mostly cloudy day with spotty showers from time to time. The rain will not be widespread nor will it impact everyone. Some towns may not get any rain while others may get an additional 0.10″ of rain. Temperatures will start out mild in the mid 60s around the Fox Valley along the lakeshore into Green Bay and mid to upper 50s in the Northwoods. Then by mid to late afternoon, the cold front will move through causing the temperatures to tumble into the 40s and 30s. The winds will also be breezy from the northwest between 10-20 mph causing it to feel colder.

For Friday night football, it’s going to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s with breezy winds. Time to break out those jackets!

Heading into the weekend, there will be a chance for some brief wet snowflakes coming in from the west as an upper front moves over us. It looks to possibly happen Saturday night into Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected since the front is too weak to cause snowfall. Showers could linger into Sunday during the Packers game against the Vikings. Otherwise, the game will be mostly cloudy and chilly in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: WNW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers, rapid cooldown by afternoon. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind chills in the 20s. LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, brief sunshine. Late snowflakes and rain? HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Overcast, chance of showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, starting to warm up. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.