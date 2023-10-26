Wisconsin officials name suspect, police officer involved in fatal Watertown shooting

State officials identified Thursday both the officer involved in shooting and killing a suspect in Watertown last week and the suspect himself.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Watertown Police Department Officer James Simon shot Justin Whitten, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Simon has nine years of law enforcement experience and was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is agency policy. DCI noted Simon and another officer were wearing body cameras at the time and had squad cameras.

The DOJ previously reported the Watertown Police Department was investigating property damage around 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday at an apartment. The 30-year-old suspect left the apartment before police arrived and was later spotted in a parking lot on Tower Road.

Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School(NBC15)

The suspect allegedly turned toward officials with a gun and the DOJ said at least one officer fired.

Officials attempted to save the suspect’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Active Police presence in Watertown
Active Police presence in Watertown(NBC15)

