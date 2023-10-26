Wisconsin officials name suspect, police officer involved in fatal Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials identified Thursday both the officer involved in shooting and killing a suspect in Watertown last week and the suspect himself.

Watertown Police Department Officer James Simon shot Justin Whitten, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Simon has nine years of law enforcement experience and was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is agency policy. DCI noted Simon and another officer were wearing body cameras at the time and had squad cameras.

The DOJ previously reported the Watertown Police Department was investigating property damage around 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday at an apartment. The 30-year-old suspect left the apartment before police arrived and was later spotted in a parking lot on Tower Road.

Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School (NBC15)

The suspect allegedly turned toward officials with a gun and the DOJ said at least one officer fired.

Officials attempted to save the suspect’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Active Police presence in Watertown (NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.