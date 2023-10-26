Ticket sellers anticipate lots of Vikings fans at Sunday’s home game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend’s Packers home game against the Minnesota Vikings comes after a long stretch without action at Lambeau Field. Local ticket sellers saying they expect Vikings fans to take up many seats at the stadium this Sunday.

It’s been nearly a month since the last home game here at Lambeau Field and ticket sellers say they’re anticipating lots of fans from both teams to show up this weekend.

You might remember the sea of blue in the crowd during the Packers-Lions home game last month. Come Sunday, it could be the same case, but this time, purple.

If they’re not playing as well, obviously there’s going to be more opposing fans coming in,” said Travis, Ticket King manager.

Ticket sellers in Green Bay say sales the week of the game heavily rely on two factors: the team’s record and the weather. While a majority of the crowd will still be donning green and gold many Minnesotans will visit Green Bay in hopes of seeing a Vikings win, banking on the Packers’ recent slump.

“With the team’s record, the ticket sales aren’t as good as they could be, obviously when everyone is playing well everyone wants to go to the stadium, be a part of it, and watch their team,” said Loftus.

Ticket sellers also say Sunday’s cold and cloudy forecast hasn’t helped sales. Nick Meisner from Discover Green Bay says nearby hotels and restaurants are ready for crowds regardless of the colors they’re wearing.

“We don’t really see these huge layoffs of like month-long during the season without a game, I know there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation,” said Meisner.

