Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay school officials say police have a person in custody after bomb threats were made at two west-side schools.

In a letter to families, the school district says administrators learned about bomb threats at Lombardi Middle School and Kennedy Elementary School Thursday morning.

There was a significant police response, and it was determined threats were not credible.

No information about the suspect was available at the time of this writing. The letter reminds parents that threats to schools are taken very seriously.

The letter from Green Bay Area Public Schools reads in part, “GBAPS and GBPD take all threats to our schools very seriously. Student and staff safety is our highest priority. The District extends our appreciation to the GBPD for their quick action in addressing the concern and their continued diligence to keep our staff and students safe,”

