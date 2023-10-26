Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat

The school district learned about threats made to Lombardi Middle and Kennedy Elementary schools
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Channel 2 Police lights generic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay school officials say police have a person in custody after bomb threats were made at two west-side schools.

In a letter to families, the school district says administrators learned about bomb threats at Lombardi Middle School and Kennedy Elementary School Thursday morning.

There was a significant police response, and it was determined threats were not credible.

No information about the suspect was available at the time of this writing. The letter reminds parents that threats to schools are taken very seriously.

The letter from Green Bay Area Public Schools reads in part, “GBAPS and GBPD take all threats to our schools very seriously. Student and staff safety is our highest priority. The District extends our appreciation to the GBPD for their quick action in addressing the concern and their continued diligence to keep our staff and students safe,”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Denis Fontanini was sentenced to federal prison once he completes his state prison sentence for...
Wisconsin sex offender found with child sex-abuse material, gets 10 more years in prison