Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified

A pilot died after his small plane crashed in a wooded area.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a Texas man perished in a small-plane crash in Kossuth township.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig identified the pilot as 57-year-old Steven Walker. He was from Keller, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said Walker was the only person on the aircraft when it crashed.

Manitowoc County dispatchers received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, saying a low-wing aircraft didn’t arrive at its destination. The last known location of the aircraft was in the area of the Manitowoc County Airport.

Sheriff’s deputies began a search around the airport. Thursday they found the plane submerged in a pond in a wooded area near the 3700-block of Rockwood Rd.

The NTSB says it was a Lancair 320.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are completing an investigation into this crash.

