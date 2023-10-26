Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a Texas man perished in a small-plane crash in Kossuth township.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig identified the pilot as 57-year-old Steven Walker. He was from Keller, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said Walker was the only person on the aircraft when it crashed.

Manitowoc County dispatchers received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, saying a low-wing aircraft didn’t arrive at its destination. The last known location of the aircraft was in the area of the Manitowoc County Airport.

Sheriff’s deputies began a search around the airport. Thursday they found the plane submerged in a pond in a wooded area near the 3700-block of Rockwood Rd.

The NTSB says it was a Lancair 320.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are completing an investigation into this crash.

