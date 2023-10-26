One driver dies after car fire in Town of Omro

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One driver died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Omro, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded to STH 21 near Sand Pit Road in the Town of Omro for a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where one of the vehicles was fully engulfed by fire.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said first responders and deputies discovered one deceased driver in the burning vehicle. The deceased driver’s identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification to the family.

The drivers of the other two involved vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. Both east and west lanes of STH 21 remain closed from N. Oakwood Rd. to County Rd. FF for the investigation and clean up, and will likely remain closed through the evening.

