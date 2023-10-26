School districts have eyes on measles case in Wisconsin

Health officials are working to identify people who might have been exposed
School districts are monitoring after one confirmed and several suspected cases in southeastern Wisconsin
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Several school districts, including those in our area, are keeping a close eye on a measles situation in southern Wisconsin.

There is one confirmed case in the Milwaukee-Waukesha area and several other suspected cases awaiting lab results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the Waukesha County Health and Human Sservices to identify people who might have been exposed.

According to DHS, measles symptoms include a runny nose; high fever; fatigue; cough; red, watery eyes, or pinkeye. Patients may also have raised bumps that start at the hairline and move to the arms and legs 3 to 5 days after symptoms appear.

The virus can cause serious health problems, such as pneumonia, brain damage and deafness. It can potentially be deadly.

Measles was officially eliminated from the United States in 2000 through widespread vaccination, but outbreaks still occur among unvaccinated people and in areas of the world that don’t have the ability to widely distribute vaccines.

Doctors say the best way to prevent getting measles is to get the vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine, with the first dose at the age of 12 to 15 months and the second dose around age 4, are 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions,...
Wisconsin affected by salmonella outbreak linked to frozen onions
Generic surgery photo
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 7,500 steps to better surgery recovery
CDC report shows health care workers continue to face a mental health crisis
CDC: More health care workers working in poor conditions
Around 13,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year
Existing chemotherapy treatment used in a new way reduces cervical cancer deaths, study finds