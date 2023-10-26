Opioids and active shooters: De Pere hosts health and safety event

The event will focus on active threats and the opioid crisis
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is hosting a community health and safety educational event Thursday night. The goal of the event is to give people valuable information to help them stay safe in the community and make informed decisions.

The event, called “Situational Awareness,” focuses on two main topics: the opioid crisis and active threat situations. It’s a collaboration with the De Pere Police Department, St. Norbert College, and Vivent Health.

The first session will provide information about the opioid crisis that affects our community. Learning about the use of Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses an opioid overdose, is a critical component of this presentation.

De Pere police will also talk about recognizing warning signs and responding quickly in the event of an active threat.

“Situational Awareness” is from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 26. It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required through the St. Norbert College box office.

It will be held in the Bemis Conference Center, 299 3rd St., at St. Norbert College.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Denis Fontanini was sentenced to federal prison once he completes his state prison sentence for...
Wisconsin sex offender found with child sex-abuse material, gets 10 more years in prison