Opioids and active shooters: De Pere hosts health and safety event

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is hosting a community health and safety educational event Thursday night. The goal of the event is to give people valuable information to help them stay safe in the community and make informed decisions.

The event, called “Situational Awareness,” focuses on two main topics: the opioid crisis and active threat situations. It’s a collaboration with the De Pere Police Department, St. Norbert College, and Vivent Health.

The first session will provide information about the opioid crisis that affects our community. Learning about the use of Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses an opioid overdose, is a critical component of this presentation.

De Pere police will also talk about recognizing warning signs and responding quickly in the event of an active threat.

“Situational Awareness” is from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 26. It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required through the St. Norbert College box office.

It will be held in the Bemis Conference Center, 299 3rd St., at St. Norbert College.

