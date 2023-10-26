Mental Health Services for Veterans

File photo
File photo(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These groups provide Wisconsin Veterans with outlets for help and resources to deal with mental health and crises, day-to-day life, employment, housing, and other areas that can cause stress or be difficult to navigate.

The list also provides other possible groups and organizations where veterans can connect and share.

Veterans Crisis Line

988, Then Press 1Text 838255

www.veteranscrisisline.net

Fox Valley Veterans Council

Phone: 920-358-0062

https://www.foxvalleyveterans.org/

Brown County Veterans Services

Director: Joe Aulik • Phone: (920) 448-4450

https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/veterans-services/general-information/

Outagamie County Veterans Servies

https://www.outagamie.org/government/departments-n-z/veterans-services

David.Holst@outagamie.org

Veteran Employment Services

www.wisvva.org

Phone: 920-574-3350

Vet Center: Connection Camaraderie, Community.

www.va.gov/find-locations

877-927-8387

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Outreach and Recovery Program Phone: 1-800-WIS-VETS (947-8387)

WisVets.com

Wisconsin Veterans Foundation, Inc.

https://wisconsinveteransfoundation.org/assistance

Email: SECRETARY@WIVF.ORG

BOWLERS TO VETERANS LINK

Phone: 703-934-6039

CONTACT: HTTPS://WWW.BVL.ORG/CONTACT/

EMAIL: mary@bvl.org

https://www.bvl.org/bvl-programs/bvlva-annual-veterans-bowling-tournament/

Dogs to Dog Tags – Sheboygan Falls

https://www.dogs2dogtags.org/

Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program

https://dva.wi.gov/Pages/benefitsclaims/VORP.aspx

Honor and Valor Outdoors: 501c3 Non-Profit focused on getting veterans into the outdoors.

honorandvaloroutdoors.com

Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt

Horicon, WI

Phone: 920-296-4132

https://www.horiconmarshww.com/

Hooah WI – Mission to eliminate suicide with a proactive approach to the overall wellness of service members, veterans

https://hooahwi.org/

Suicide awareness march Nov 11, Green Bay

https://hooahwi.org/event/2023-march/

Mission 22

https://mission22.com/

Phone: 03-908-8505

