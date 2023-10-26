Mental Health Services for Veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These groups provide Wisconsin Veterans with outlets for help and resources to deal with mental health and crises, day-to-day life, employment, housing, and other areas that can cause stress or be difficult to navigate.
The list also provides other possible groups and organizations where veterans can connect and share.
Veterans Crisis Line
988, Then Press 1Text 838255
Fox Valley Veterans Council
Phone: 920-358-0062
https://www.foxvalleyveterans.org/
Brown County Veterans Services
Director: Joe Aulik • Phone: (920) 448-4450
https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/veterans-services/general-information/
Outagamie County Veterans Servies
https://www.outagamie.org/government/departments-n-z/veterans-services
Veteran Employment Services
Phone: 920-574-3350
Vet Center: Connection Camaraderie, Community.
877-927-8387
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
Outreach and Recovery Program Phone: 1-800-WIS-VETS (947-8387)
Wisconsin Veterans Foundation, Inc.
https://wisconsinveteransfoundation.org/assistance
Email: SECRETARY@WIVF.ORG
BOWLERS TO VETERANS LINK
Phone: 703-934-6039
CONTACT: HTTPS://WWW.BVL.ORG/CONTACT/
EMAIL: mary@bvl.org
https://www.bvl.org/bvl-programs/bvlva-annual-veterans-bowling-tournament/
Dogs to Dog Tags – Sheboygan Falls
Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program
https://dva.wi.gov/Pages/benefitsclaims/VORP.aspx
Honor and Valor Outdoors: 501c3 Non-Profit focused on getting veterans into the outdoors.
Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt
Horicon, WI
Phone: 920-296-4132
https://www.horiconmarshww.com/
Hooah WI – Mission to eliminate suicide with a proactive approach to the overall wellness of service members, veterans
Suicide awareness march Nov 11, Green Bay
https://hooahwi.org/event/2023-march/
Mission 22
Phone: 03-908-8505
