Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.(WISN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The man shot and killed by police on the roof of a school in southeastern Wisconsin was identified by his family.

They say he was 32-year-old Kevin Foy, a military veteran from Lake Villa, Illinois.

The family says he served two tours in Afghanistan and was dealing with mental health issues.

According to police, Foy was reported acting erratically outside Kennedy Middle School in Germantown on Monday evening. When officers arrived, he climbed on the roof and shot at them, and police fired back.

No one else was injured.

There were about 90 people (new figure), mostly students, inside the school. Authorities emphasized Foy did not get inside the school.

