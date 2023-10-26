Last call for Coats for Kids

It's the last day to donate and help keep a child warm this winter
By Emily Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are just hours left to make a donation to the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids drive.

The Salvation Army still needs new and gently-used coats to help thousands of kids in our area keep warm this winter.

There is still a need for larger coats for teens and coats for very young children, size 3T and smaller. Hats, gloves and mittens are also needed.

Look around your house, check your closets, and bring coats to a donation location before the end of the business day. There are dozens of places to donate in our area -- find a map here -- including the lobby of WBAY, 115 S. Jefferson St., in downtown Green Bay.

The coats are sorted and will be dry-cleaned before children shop with their families for coats next weekend.

“A lot of these families, they have three, four kids. If that’s $30 a coat, that’s a huge expense. The kids love it. It’s a shopping experience. The kids come and you see the smiles when they get their favorite color coat,” Becky Darrow, director of social services at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said.

If you don’t have a coat to donate, a $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a new jacket.

The Salvation Army says the need is even greater since COVID relief funds ended and many families continue struggling with the rising cost of living.

“I think we’re still seeing aftereffects of COVID. There was so much support during that time that people were OK. They were still struggling, but at least there was a lot of support. Then it dropped. It got shut off,” Darrow said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bilingual volunteers to help when families pick out their coats at the Kroc Center in Green Bay next month. You can find information about volunteering on the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids website.

It's the last day to donate to help a child stay warm this winter

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Prosecutors say Fonseca jail mates reveal possible motives at trial
Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Suspect in custody for Green Bay schools bomb threat
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
Large police response at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wis.
Man killed by Germantown police identified as veteran

Latest News

The non-profit is looking for families in Northeast Wisconsin to bless with the Best Christmas...
Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Rowleys Bay Resort, devastated by fire, listed for sale
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Denis Fontanini was sentenced to federal prison once he completes his state prison sentence for...
Wisconsin sex offender found with child sex-abuse material, gets 10 more years in prison