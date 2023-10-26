Last call for Coats for Kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are just hours left to make a donation to the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids drive.

The Salvation Army still needs new and gently-used coats to help thousands of kids in our area keep warm this winter.

There is still a need for larger coats for teens and coats for very young children, size 3T and smaller. Hats, gloves and mittens are also needed.

Look around your house, check your closets, and bring coats to a donation location before the end of the business day. There are dozens of places to donate in our area -- find a map here -- including the lobby of WBAY, 115 S. Jefferson St., in downtown Green Bay.

The coats are sorted and will be dry-cleaned before children shop with their families for coats next weekend.

“A lot of these families, they have three, four kids. If that’s $30 a coat, that’s a huge expense. The kids love it. It’s a shopping experience. The kids come and you see the smiles when they get their favorite color coat,” Becky Darrow, director of social services at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said.

If you don’t have a coat to donate, a $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a new jacket.

The Salvation Army says the need is even greater since COVID relief funds ended and many families continue struggling with the rising cost of living.

“I think we’re still seeing aftereffects of COVID. There was so much support during that time that people were OK. They were still struggling, but at least there was a lot of support. Then it dropped. It got shut off,” Darrow said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bilingual volunteers to help when families pick out their coats at the Kroc Center in Green Bay next month. You can find information about volunteering on the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids website.

