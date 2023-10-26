“Gromtoberfest” rolls back into Green Bay

Skateboarding competition runs Oct. 28 and 29
GBASO's skateboard park
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get ready for some radical shredding this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and 29.

“Gromtoberfest”, held by the non-profit Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO), is back to showcase skateboarding talent with several competitions for kids ages 16 and under. The event will be held in their skateboard park, located at 2351 Holmgren Way, Suite 102, Green Bay, WI 54304.

“We’re thrilled to be part of an event that not only highlights the talent and spirit of the skateboard community but also puts Green Bay on the map as a go-to destination for action sports,” says Shane Stout, the Executive Director of GBASO.

The event will feature three age groups, 10 & under, 11-13, and 14-16, and there will be an open/advanced division for any participants 16 & under to join, as well as a girls-only division. Events are $30 each or $75 for all and will have three judged categories: Mini Ramp Contest, Vert Ramp Contest, and the Sunday Street Contest.

Registration on both days starts at 10 a.m. and the first events of each day start at 12 p.m.

Events on Saturday run through 8 p.m. and events on Sunday run through 4 p.m. The full schedule and purchase links for event passes can be found on the GBASO website.

