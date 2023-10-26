Mistrial declared in Brown County arson homicide trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a teenager charged with setting a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019.

Marcelia Fonseca, now 19, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson for the fire in 2019. Under the jury instructions approved by the court Thursday morning, the jury can consider a lesser charge of felony murder, which is to cause the death of a person while committing another crime. However, the jury was deadlocked by Thursday night.

After deliberating for more than six hours, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision Thursday night. The judge in the case says the jury is truly deadlocked.

Fonseca now goes back to the custody of the sheriff. A status hearing will be held on December 12. Fonseca’s defense plans to file a motion to reconsider her bond.

The defense called its final witness Wednesday, fire investigator Marc Fennell. He walked the jury through his analysis of the evidence, looking at how the fire started.

The lead state investigator’s report found the fire was intentionally set and started in a metal basket in the upstairs bedroom.

Fennell disagreed. He argued a TV could not be ruled out as a possible cause of the fire.

“If the fire was behind the dresser, why do you not see more damage to the shelf?”

“Could be ventilation. It’s not thick wood, it’s just an object, but ventilation will play a part in the pattern,” Fennell answered.

Because the burden of proof falls on the State in the criminal case, the prosecution brought its lead investigator back to the stand to challenge the defense witness’s testimony.

“Would the shelf act as a barrier, preventing the fire from moving to the right, or to the west?”

“No,” Special Agent Kevin Heimerl from the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation answered.”

“In the area beneath the shelf, what impact would you expect?”

“The shelf would be a false ceiling, and a flame plume would impact the underside of the shelf,” Heimerl said.

The defense rested its case late Wednesday morning. Fonseca waived her right to testify in her own defense.

